AT&T Opens Up Watson Speech API To Developers

AT&T has released the API for its speech recognition software “Watson,” allowing developers to access it and integrate it into their products for devices. John Donovan, senior executive VP at AT&T, made the announcement in a blog post, and suggests a few scenarios that app developers can put the Speech API to use. He lists voice Web searches, voicemail transcription, SMS texts sent by voice, among others. More features are coming up shortly, Donovan promises. AT&T has had this software cooking a while, and has pocketed 600 patents in its making. In April, the company announced it would be making the API public.