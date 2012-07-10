Google, FTC Approach $22.5 Million Settlement For Safari Privacy Violation

Google and the FTC are converging on a settlement over Google’s user tracking and privacy violation via Apple’s Safari browser. Earlier this year, Google was caught installing cookies in the browser that tracked users, circumventing user-adjustable browser settings designed to disable tracking. The Wall Street Journal has heard that Google has agreed to a sum of $22.5 million as atonement for the transgression–a record sum as far as settlements go, but a tiny fraction of Google’s revenues, all things considered.