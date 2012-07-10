Kickstarter Expanding To Fund U.K. Projects

In a tweet late yesterday, crowdfunding enterprise Kickstarter revealed that it’s taking its first proper steps overseas and will, beginning in the fall, offer the ability to fund projects in the U.K. Little more information is known about the new venture as yet. But it does represent a significant step forward in Kickstarter’s own business model. Plus it’ll tap the innovative brains in a nation that was responsible for some of the early developments in home computing and gaming, and where ARM chips were dreamed up.