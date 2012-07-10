GroupMe Launches Experiences, Makes Partying And Planning With Friends That Much Easier

Booking reservations and buying tickets with friends can be a pain: finding the right events, exchanging myriad links and emails, coordinating schedules. “And then one person always gets stuck footing the bill for everyone else, and has to worry about collecting payments and cash from their friends afterward,” says Jared Hecht. “It ruins the experience.”

Enter GroupMe, the startup Hecht cofounded in 2010 with Steve Martocci, which enables users to easily classify offline social networks into online groups (friends, coworkers, yoga buddies), and share messages and media. Today the New York-based company (recently acquired by Skype, which is now owned by Microsoft) unveiled its latest feature, Experiences by GroupMe, a service that showcases curated events and streamlines the planning and payment process. “In addition to building a platform to help create these private social networks, we wanted to help [users] get together in the real world, to help them make better decisions as a group, and ultimately to help them buy things together,” Hecht says.

The process is simple enough. To check out the service, users can head to GroupMe’s Experience website (now in private beta) and browse through a list of curated events (private dinner at Le Cirque, beer festival at Brooklyn Brewery). After selecting an event, the next step is to “rally friends” to join–using the social networks you’ve already created with GroupMe. (Users can also share events via Facebook, email, and other means.) From there, GroupMe automatically splits the bill among a group’s users, and takes a small cut of the sale. “You don’t have to worry about the hassle,” Hecht says.

Adds Martocci, “It leads to a better experience than we’ve seen in this space–it’s all about having that communication tool underneath the hood.”