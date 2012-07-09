Get Paid For Pinning Products–But Not On Pinterest

Why doesn’t Pinterest have an affiliate program that pays out whenever someone buys a product that you pin on the site? The idea is so obvious that two Pinterest-like competitors have already begun doing just that. The latest is social photo-sharing site The Fancy . After launching its social commerce platform in May, which allows you to purchase items in addition to “fancying” them, it is now opening a referral program. Each time you “fancy” a product, you’ll get a unique referral code to share with friends. If your friends end up purchasing the items you share, you’ll get a 2% cut of the sales.

Earlier this month we reported on a similar referral program from Wisemarkit. But even if you combined the user base of Wisemarkit and The Fancy it would be dwarfed by Pinterest’s more than 20 million users.

For more news like this, visit our main Fast Feed page regularly.