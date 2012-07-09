Sharp Settles Lawsuit With $198 Million Payment To Dell, Others

Sharp has settled a lawsuit with Dell and two other unnamed technology companies out of court, paying the trio $198.5 million for a suit relating to Sharp’s thin-film-transistors (a piece of LCD display hardware) in Europe and North America. While the statement doesn’t make clear what the charges were related to, one possibility is that it relates to a lawsuit filed in 2009, with Dell alleging price fixing by Sharp and a host of other manufacturers.

A slew of electronics makers, including Toshiba, LG, Sharp, and Samsung have been accused of LCD price fixing leading to a long running series of lawsuits, fines, and settlements in the recent past. Earlier this month, a U.S. court found one among them–Toshiba–liable for $87 million in damages to other manufacturers and consumers, for price fixing activities conducted between 1999 and 2006.

