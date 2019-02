After an initial S-1 filing in November 2010, Kayak has finally set a price range for its shares at $22-$25 each, AllThingsD reports. The company will put up 3.5 million shares with the goal of raising about $100 million. Kayak’s IPO has been delayed since its first filing due in part to Facebook’s May IPO this year, and before that, by Google’s purchase of travel technology company ITA Software in 2011.