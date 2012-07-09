3 IPO Lessons From Facebook For Kayak

Kayak has had a long and complicated history that began with its founding in 2004 by alums of Expedia, Travelocity, and Orbitz. Back in November 2010 the firm filed its S-1 form with the SEC indicating its intent to take the company public, usually a moment of defining success. But Kayak then pulled back from the brink as unfavorable conditions for an IPO prevailed. That unkind environment has lingered until today, when the company set a price range for its stock at $22-$25 a share, meaning it’ll raise up to $100 million in ready cash.

Kayak is one of the most notable names to attempt an IPO in the aftermath of Facebook‘s float–an event that was hyped as perhaps the IPO of the decade. What happened next is all too familiar now: an astronomically high price set before launch, controversial secret meetings with institutional investors, last-minute downgrading of Facebook’s future financial predictions, and a confusingly long and persistent slump in Facebook’s share price, which has yet to recover to its launch value.

Kayak is attempting to raise a tiny fraction of Facebook’s off-the-charts offer, offering four million shares of Class A stock. So what can Kayak’s brain trust take away from Facebook’s IPOops?

1. Tell a future-focused story

A lot of Facebook’s issues arose because at the eleventh hour it began to worry that its user adoption rate was slipping and that near-future finances as portrayed in its pre-IPO financial package may have been overly optimistic. That’s never a good story to tell investors, and Facebook was already a little in trouble on this front because its future path wasn’t necessarily well-defined.

Kayak operates in a tricky market segment, with giant players like Google constantly threatening its business–seemingly on a whim. But Kayak’s story is pretty confident–coincidental with its IPO pricing it’s released data showing revenue growth from $52.7 million in Q1 2011 to $73.3 million for 2012. That represents a 39% growth, year on year, and is exactly the kind of figure investors like to hear.