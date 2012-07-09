Yahoo Launches Genome

Yahoo’s new big data-centric online advertising platform, Genome, went live today. Using data parsed from Yahoo, advertiser submitted-data, and web user data sets from partner Interclick, Genome allows advertisers to custom-craft campaigns for highly specific demographics.

Advertising targeting via Genome leverages proprietary Yahoo individual user data for 76% of the American population and information obtained from over 25 data provider firms. Advertisers already using Genome include BMW and STP.

