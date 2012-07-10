How To Score A Marketing Hat Trick

Pick up any contemporary marketing book and you’d think that marketing has completed changed over the last few years. Online marketing, social marketing, conversation marketing, traditional marketing; there are so many angles, it is easy to feel like you are constantly behind the curve. So here is a back-to-basic approach that helps you focus on what you need to do to be successful.

The core of any marketing program entails only three goals lead generation, brand building, and thought leadership. You need to achieve all of these to some degree, so it is important that you understand the purpose of each marketing activity. Here is a short description of the three goals:

Brand building: making customers, partners, and influencers aware of your offering (and organization), so that they understand your value proposition.

Thought leadership: clearly articulating your company's area of expertise, so customers, partners, and influencers understand why when they should look to you for information and assistance. Thought leadership is not the same thing as brand building. Thought leadership is often built around an adjacent aspect of your business. Thought leadership is an extremely effective method of marketing for the same reason that word of mouth works. Namely, messages are well received from trusted sources.

To make that hat trick happen, you could use any of these traditional or emerging techniques.

Event marketing: examples include exhibiting at a trade show, sponsoring a conference, or hosting a partner meeting. Although these are classic lead generation activities, I urge you to take a broader view. Think about how you can use an event to build your brand: run contests to generate fun, post infographics or give out ebooks to provide valuable information, or give away items related to your product or service. Just make sure these activities are closely associated with your brand and the image you wish to create. Hiring a magician might be good fun, but if it doesn’t connect with your brand, don’t do it.

I once worked at a company where the event manager hired two models to stand in our trade show booth. He brought a camera so he could take pictures of attendees with the models. We did get thousands of leads, but they were all junk. I am amazed at how many companies waste money at shows with such silly promotions. Another good idea is to secure speaking opportunities for company executives at industry events. Have them speak as experts, not as salespeople.

If they are willing to stay away from your brand, they can establish themselves as ‘go-to’ people for information by sharing experiences, insightful anecdotes, or market trends. Just remember, the topic has to be related to your business. Getting hundreds of people to attend an event is worthless if the attendees can’t tie the person’s expertise to the company’s business.