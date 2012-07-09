Facebook App Center Gets International Roll Out

As revealed by hints of a UK Facebook App Center release last week, the social network has now officially rolled out the system to the UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa. Seven more nations around the world are coming soon, and to support the multilingual nature of this enterprise there’s even a translation tool. Although App Center began in the U.S. it’s a big move for Facebook to push its own apps because 80% of its userbase is overseas along with many of its app partners–Spotify being the most obvious example.