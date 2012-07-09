Rumor: Samsung Building A Windows RT Tablet

Samsung is rumored to have another tablet in the works, this time running ARM-based Microsoft Windows RT, Bloomberg has heard. ARM, the low-power tech used in smartphones, has been adopted by tablet makers including Apple for use in iPads and other compact, slim devices–as opposed to Intel’s more traditional chips designed for laptops and desktop PCs. According to Bloomberg’s sources, the Samsung tablets will feature guts made by chip-maker Qualcomm. Windows RT is the first version of Windows that is compatible with ARM, and the OS will run on one of the two versions of Microsoft’s own Surface tablet. Windows RT is expected out in October this year.