New Kindle Fire Rumors Point To Late Summer Release, Better Screen

AllThingsD has heard from what seem to be insiders intimately familiar with Amazon’s plans, and is saying that the company is releasing an updated Kindle Fire tablet in the third quarter of 2012. Clearly tweaked to rival the iPad 3’s impressive screen and other threats like Surface and the Nexus 7, the tablet will have an improved 1,280 by 800 pixel screen (up from the current 600 by 1,024 pixels) , a thinner profile and a built-in camera. Sales of Amazon’s current Fire are said to have tailed-off recently–news that hit before MS and Google’s tablets really hit the limelight. Meanwhile the firm is also said to be planning an own-brand smartphone to directly rival the iPhone and many Android units.