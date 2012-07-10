3 Ways To Fix Google Play

The week of June 18-22 was not a happy one for the creators of YouMail, a voicemail and call-screening service for Android smartphones. That’s because four different Android owners delivered one-star ratings and scathing reviews for the app in Google’s Play Store. “Garbage and overpriced,” wrote Sally. “CONSTANT problems and issues,” said Jake. And a review from ‘Clear’ was headlined, simply, “Worst,” with two words of body text: “app ever.”

What’s odd about these reviews is that the same four Android owners had apparently discovered a competing voicemail service just five days earlier, and granted it five stars. If they were so happy with their current app, why would they be downloading and reviewing another one so soon after?

I spoke with a few Android developers during and after the recent Google I/O conference to find out what was on their fix-it list for Google’s Play Store. The problems they spoke of are not unique to Play–other mobile app markets are also rife with fake reviews, a lack of analytic data, and have a problem surfacing new apps–but now that Google is pushing to broaden awareness and adoption of its Play Store, and a promising new version of Android is rolling out, it’s a good time to look at how the Play Store could be improved.

1. Go Beyond Ratings

Let more app makers start a real conversation with customers.

It would be fairly simple for Google to lower the barrier separating developers and their customers in a few significant ways. Google is allowing its “Top Developers” to reply to reviewers, but it can’t come to all reviewers soon enough.

YouMail works only in the U.S. and Canada, and only on standard post-paid plans on the four big carriers. But anyone in Germany, or anyone with a pre-paid phone, can level a sharp word or one-star rating, said Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail. If the Store let app makers know the device a person was using, it would allow them counter spam and fake reviews.

Knowing how long the reviewer had the app installed would make proving and reporting negative campaigns to the Play Store’s moderators much easier as well. There were, Quilici noted, reviewers who seemed to exist only to give the lowest rating to all but one voicemail-related app (a HulloMail rep confirmed this problem: “When a campaign against you is clear, it’s even more disheartening that you can’t fix it.”)