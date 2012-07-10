Shopify’s Build-A-Business Competition Starts Now

There is a retail revolution underway. From manufacturing (3-D printing) to shopping carts (flash sales), payment (Square), and fulfillment (Kiva’s mobile robots), there have never been more ways to take a new product straight to market. One innovator that excels in the shopping cart and payment sphere is Shopify, an online store building system used by more than 25,000 companies including Pixar, Tesla Motors, and GitHub.

So when Shopify approached me a few months ago about partnering with Fast Company for the 2012 Build-A-Business Competition it was an easy call. What I like about this competition is that instead of rewarding a startup based on its potential for success, this race is won by passionate entrepreneurs who best take advantage of those four pillars of retail to sell a new product.

It helps that we’ve already written about the winners from the first two competitions, DODOcase and Coffee Joulies, and other Build-A-Business companies. Coffee Joulies, which is expecting a million dollars in sales this year, is 100% designed and manufactured in the United States–including the raw materials–and assembled in a factory in upstate New York. (Recently we explored what “Made in U.S.A.” means for many companies these days.) The company has no investors, and no full-time employees except the two founders, who are both under 30. Fast Company will be writing about interesting Build-A-Business companies like theirs throughout the course of the competition.

Here’s what you need to know about how the competition works.

There are four verticals: