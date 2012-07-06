Facebook Funds Asia Internet Cable Project

Facebook is investing in undersea fiber-optic Internet cabling that will connect much of Asia with the Internet, and by extension, the rest of North America. The social network has contributed an undisclosed amount to the $450 million in total funding the Asia Pacific Gateway has received, the BBC reports .

The Asia Pacific Gateway will bring Internet access to a large sectoin of Southeast Asia, running 6,200 miles from Malaysia to Japan. The project is also backed by China’s leading telecoms China Unicom and China Telecom.

