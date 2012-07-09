Make Marketing Connections In An Interdependent World

Thank you, Tiffany Shlain. Your award-winning film, Connected, was an unexpected summer treat. It heightened my awareness of the need for marketing leaders to recognize their growing interdependency on others.

As I have mentioned in recent Fast Company posts, CMOs no longer “own” every aspect of marketing. They cannot operate in an isolated fashion. They must establish stakeholder relationships that support, activate, and measure interactions and brand experiences. Every initiative must either create communities, generate good leads, drive revenues, edify the brand, or perpetuate positive customer experiences.

Now, let’s talk about this film for a moment, and how it relates to how CMOs lead. Connected made its global debut in 2011. Throughout her documentary, Shlain weaves her own personal, life-changing moments with examples of political and social leaders whose policies–often fueled by short-term thinking–caused long term and often irreparable damage.

Shlain is a filmmaker, a founder of The Webby Awards, and a dynamic speaker. She is certainly no stranger to the knowledge-building power of the Web. Yet she is capable of stepping back and asking tough questions, such as “If we pride ourselves in knowing so much more, why do we often struggle to see the bigger picture?”

Look at what happened in China in 1958 when Mao Zedong ignored the bigger picture. In his infinite wisdom he launched the campaign against the “Four Pests”–mosquitoes, flies, rats, and sparrows, whcih ate grain seeds that could have otherwise been eaten by people. His plan backfired–sparrows eat locusts, and once they were gone, the locust populations boomed, ate all the crops, and resulted in a famine that killed millions.

Marketing leaders certainly don’t demonstrate that level of hubris in their everyday lives. Yet this sad slice of Chinese history illustrates how an obsession with short term results and highly independent thinking can kill a perfectly innocent company.