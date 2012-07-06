Rumor: Amazon Phone In The Works At Foxconn

Amazon may be building a phone with Foxconn (Apple’s most famous manufacturer partner). Bloomberg reports hearing from unnamed sources that that a smartphone is next up the Kindle-maker’s sleeve. Amazon is supposedly taking first steps in that direction by buying wireless tech patents that would protect it against patent infringement suits. Other than that though, there’re not many other details Bloomberg’s tipsters reveal to back up the claim at this time.

Rumors of an Amazon phone go back to November 2011, when Citigroup had a look at supply chain goings-on in Asia, and concluded that an Amazon smartphone was in the works at Foxconn. They even suggested a price for the device: $150-$170.

Supporting the newest rumor, Amazon recently bought 3D mapping startup UpNext, whose navigation software could fit more snugly in a phone than a Kindle.

