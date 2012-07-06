British Airways Customer Research Policy Questioned As Privacy Invasion

British Airways has a new proactive customer service policy that’s putting the company through the media wringer because it takes its name, Know Me, a little too literally. BA’s system involves archiving data about its customers, to be aware if they’ve suffered delays or cancellations in the past, in order to better direct customer service reps in how to approach them…but it extends to Googling for images of the customer so staff know who to approach. BA is facing allegations that it’s proactively invading customer privacy and building up passenger “dossiers” in an attempt to bump up its public image. The London Evening Standard, repoting on the matter, notes that BA is merely the latest airline to get into trouble over customer privacy issues, although arguably BA is only using publicly available data and its own pre-existing information.