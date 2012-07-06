HTC Profits Fall Nearly 58% On U.S. Customs Ban, Weak Sales

HTC has just reported its second quarter finances, and they’re terrible: Profits slipped 57.8% on the same period last year. In fact HTC reported that consolidated sales for June were down $30 billion on the same period last year, 33.4%, and flat from May. The poor performance that lead to an equivalent quarterly profit of just $248 million is being blamed not only on the U.S. customs hold on HTC smartphone imports–a case HTC lost against Apple–but also on weak smartphone sales in Europe, which is a far trickier problem for the Taiwanese firm. HTC has been consolidating its product releases to concentrate on fewer, better-branded handsets and there have been recent rumors it’s interested in making its own smartphone processors with ST-Ericsson in a further attempt to emulate Apple strategy.