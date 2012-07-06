Unite Sales And Marketing! (With A Chief Revenue Officer)

The first step in revenue generation–meeting prospective customers at the start of their buying process–is a numbers game for most companies. Marketing must generate the highest possible number of potential leads. In a world where the buyer is in control, marketing’s primary goal is to be found by prospective customers who are out looking. This is essentially the reverse of the traditional and much less efficient model in which marketing and sales people play some sort of blind man’s bluff trying to find prospects. When marketing people think about how to be found, they typically use key metrics like the number of new, unique names collected per month or per quarter, and the cost per new name. And the more names they get, the better their chances of winning the game. We will ultimately see as we tune our high-performance machine how math and statistics can be used to project future revenue on the basis of these metrics.

The game changes once a prospect becomes known to the vendor. Now, marketing’s mission is to nurture every new buyer relationship, build brand recognition and affinity, support each buyer’s individual research needs, and continuously keep track of everyone so that no one gets accidentally lost or forgotten. This is where the idea of inventory comes into play–that is, the inventory of prospective buyers working their way through their own individual buying processes.

These are the middle steps of the buying process, where the key metrics resemble those used in managing a company’s work-in-process (WIP) inventory in a manufacturing supply chain. They include things like average age of prospect relationship, or conversion rate to sales opportunity. But unlike manufacturing processes, where having too much WIP can be bad, the goal of RPM is to increase the inventory of prospective buyers while ensuring that the inventory of buyers stays fresh and keeps moving at an appropriate pace.

If you cut to the chase, the next step in the revenue process is to separate the “lookie loos” from the real buyers. You have hit pay dirt if you can accurately predict which prospective buyers are most likely to actually make a purchase in the near future.

If you successfully navigate this hurdle, you’ll reach the final step in the revenue process: closing business and putting revenue on the board. The objective here is to focus your expensive sales team’s time and attention on the most likely buyers. If sales professionals can shift even a small percentage of their time away from cold calling, prospecting, or talking to unlikely buyers and instead spend that time working with motivated buyers, you’ll dramatically increase efficiency and revenue achievement.

Each of the steps outlined here is a repeatable, measurable activity, one that can be designed, monitored, measured, and tuned through an ongoing process of continuous improvement. These steps are the cogs and wheels of your high-performance revenue machine.