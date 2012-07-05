London Cab Fleet To Get Free Wi-Fi

A fleet of London cabs are set to be rigged with Internet access. According to the Inquirer, Greentomatocars will equip 300 cars with SIM cards that will stream Wi-Fi for passengers–just need to hop in and log in with the password “ilovewifi.” 40 London tube stations are already fitted out with Wi-Fi access, with 80 expected to be ready by the time the Olympics begin, thanks to partner Virgin Media. The London overground is also getting wired for Wi-Fi, courtesy of ISP provider The Cloud.