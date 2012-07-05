Rumor: Suppliers Prep For Mass Production Of iPad Mini

The iPad mini is a recurring character in Apple rumorology. New information picked up by the Wall Street Journal suggests that work is in fact underway on a smaller version of Apple’s regulation-sized version of the device. According to the Journal’s sources, the screen size will be under 8 inches–this we’ve heard before. But suppliers of parts have also revealed, anonymously, that Apple has asked them to rally for mass production–that’s one step ahead of the tests rumored to be underway earlier this year. Considering Apple has trounced the competition when it comes to regular-sized tablets anywhere, a mini version of the device is likely to be no small success.