How A Gaming Guru Is Powering Up The New Social Philanthropy

If Lesley Mansford has her way, Razoo will soon be as familiar to you as Kickstarter.

Razoo is a company that’s like a Kickstarter for nonprofit causes, an online platform that facilitates crowdsourced fundraising. And though she’s only been at the helm for nine months as Razoo’s CEO, Mansford has presided over the company’s biggest growth in its six year history.

To date, Razoo’s platform has channeled $97 million to more than 12,000 nonprofits, $60 million of which has been raised by individuals and organizations since September, Mansford tells Fast Company. “The momentum is incredible,” she asserts, but she’s eager to keep building and cement Razoo’s position as a leader in the social giving space.

“The nonprofit world is now a tech world,” asserts Mansford, and as such should have a home surrounded by the best minds in innovation. That’s why she pushed for Razoo to have a presence in the San Francisco Bay area in addition to its original headquarters in Washington DC.

With decades of experience in interactive entertainment (in marketing at Electronic Arts and cofounder of pogo.com) Mansford is also well versed in the finer points of building communities around the gaming experience. So one thing she jumped on immediately was expanding on the success of Razoo’s 24-hour giving contests designed to drive change for clusters of local nonprofits.

For example, a recent “giving day” enabled GiveMN to raise $14 million for a variety of Minnesota-based charities. Mansford says she hopes to have 18 such events by the end of this year. “It is extremely powerful and it also gives smaller nonprofits the motivation to learn about online fundraising,” she says.