WikiLeaks To Release 2.4 Million Private Emails From Syria

WikiLeaks has begun publishing a trove of private emails from Syrian officials. The 2.4 million emails span six years and will be released over the next two months, the group said in a press release. WikiLeaks is calling the series the “Syria Files.” It may be a while before revealing information bubbles up from the collection because it was released in bulk and un-parsed, so it will take groups of interested volunteers world-over to sift through the content for telling nuggets of information. As a primer, this is WikiLeaks leader Julian Assange’s early take: “The material is embarrassing to Syria, but it is also embarrassing to Syria’s opponents.” Separately Iceland’s government has warned MP

Birgitta Jónsdóttir, a politician and earlier Wikileaks volunteer involved in releasing information about activities in Iraq, not to enter the U.S. for fear of reprisals by the DoJ.