HTC Wins Four-Patent Case With Apple In The UK

After a U.S. judge struck down Apple’s request for an emergency ban on HTC smartphones in the U.S., a U.K. judge has greenlit HTC’s plans to import its phones into that country. In a ruling on Wednesday, a U.K. judge decided that HTC did not violate four patents that Apple claimed were being breached. The judge also found three of Apple’s patents–slide-to-unlock, multi-touch, and multilingual keyboards–invalid and not necessarily patent-like in the first place.