Google’s Nexus 7 Tablet Will Lack Some Content In U.K.

One of the advantages that Google’s Nexus 7 tablet may have over its Amazon rival the Kindle Fire is that Google wants to push it out internationally sooner, whereas Amazon is overly U.S.-centric now. But it’s emerged that when the Nexus hits British shores, it will lack access to Google-distributed TV shows, music, and magazines–limiting the multimedia value of the £160 device. The issue is almost certainly due to international licensing matters, which require Google to seal deals with the relevant distributing bodies in each nation, which it has evidently not concentrated on securing for British buyers. Apple faced this matter with its iTunes store, but has been continually expanding international availability–recently expanding to 12 Asian nations.