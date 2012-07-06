Attention Office Depot Shoppers: Undercover CEO In Aisle 5

advertisement

What could possibly motivate Office Depot North American

President Kevin Peters to go undercover and drive to more than 70 stores across

the United States? A first-hand understanding of customer experience, a factor ever more critical to brick-and-mortar retail success. He recently explained his reasons to a packed ballroom of Customer

Experience professionals at Forrester Research’s 2012 Customer Experience Forum

in New York City. Soon after taking the reins of the big box retailer in 2010,

Kevin (pictured below) realized that “if [Office Depot] was going to win, it

was going to need to differentiate on customer experience.” He wanted to see for himself, through

mystery-shopping his own stores, what the experience was like before making any

changes. This journey took him on a four-month road trip with the

goal of answering one simple question from customers: What brings you into

Office Depot today? “It may sound like a silly question, but it’s at the very

heart of our transformational journey,” he said.

What he found was that Office Depot had good experiences,

but they weren’t nearly good enough. What’s more, he believed they had been

measuring the wrong things. “They were interesting metrics,” he said, “but who

cares, because they were not impacting the customer experience.” He took all these observations, plus hundreds of thousands

of points of feedback from surveys and customer interviews, and boiled it down

into three focused areas of improvement: Fix the in-store experience, shrink

the size of stores, and add more solutions such as printing centers to its

product-led strategy. After creating two concept stores with the new model, Office

Depot is in process of rolling out the new processes, training and methodology

to all 1,100 stores by the end of the year. Office Depot’s story was one of many at the event, which has

quickly become one of Forrester’s most in-demand gatherings. The venerable research

and advisory firm has staked its ground in the burgeoning customer experience

field and has real convening power across vendors, clients and consultants in

the space. Attendees buzzed about customer journey maps, organizational

culture, mobile and a new digital first, empowered customer in control of the

buying experience from start to finish. “The world has changed and the balance of power has shifted to the customers,” says Harley Manning, Forrester’s Vice President and Research Director. “We can prove customer experience correlates to loyalty,” he said

while sharing stories of companies attributing billions of dollars to customer

experience improvements. “That’s billions with a B,” he said, punctuating the

point.

As I talked to folks at the event, it was clear there was a

shared sense of understanding on the value of customer experience, but a lot of

uncertainly on how to actually execute on it, or where to start. Forrester’s Mora Dorsey spoke to this in keynote. “How many

of you have degrees in customer experience?” she asked–to a room that remained

motionless. She offered up that while

customer expectations are higher than ever, our understanding of the discipline

is still very low. What’s clear is that digital is disrupting the field faster

than organizations can begin to wrap their minds around it. “It’s like skating to a ping-pong ball,” said Phil Bienert,

Senior Vice President of Consumer Digital Experiences at AT&T. “Our

customer is digital first and wants to do everything with the ease of touching

fingertip to a device.” Depending on which research you read, mobile consumption of media is

on pace to overtake the desktop in the next 2 to 4 years. And while customers are interacting across

channels and devices, most organizations are not yet equipped to deliver a

unified experience. Bienert’s vision at AT&T is to create an “effortless

experience” and has a labs division that is looking to redefine the journey map

with a focus on “graceful handoffs between touchpoints.”

Forrester wraps all of this up into a simple concept that it

calls “Outside In,” which is conveniently also the title of its upcoming book

on customer experience due out in late August. The event was an absolute whirlwind of great conversations

and inspirational stories, which reinforced the all-in focus our agency has on

digital experience strategy and execution. Brands are lining up to take a step

back, look at the overall customer journey, and plot a digital strategy that

will help differentiate them online and off. Manning offered one salient take-away as part of his keynote

that had folks scribbling in their notepads. Write this down, he said: “I need my customers more than

they need me.” [Top image: Flickr user Chris Blakeley]