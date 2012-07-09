How To Gain Control By Letting Go

I once observed an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting where an impeccably dressed, tall, middle-aged gentleman stood up and said, “Hello, my name is Scott [not his real name], and I am an alcoholic. I am not only addicted to alcohol but, as the CEO of a major multinational organization, I am also addicted to power and control. I am working my program, and as part of my sobriety, I admit that I am powerless over alcohol and many situations at work and that my life has become unmanageable–that is up until now!”

Scott’s addiction to control and power is not unusual; his ability to admit it is. Many leaders are over-controlling, and they need to micromanage. They force their will on others–and on the entire organization. They try to manage external events and make things happen their way–even when that stresses them out. Overcontrolling leaders create low morale, poor communication, lack of innovation, and risk aversion. Paradoxically, it is only by relinquishing control that leaders can ever achieve the kind of control that is the mark of great leaders.

Control is an underlying managerial principle that is associated with planning, organizing, and directing. It revolves around setting standards, measuring actual performance, and taking corrective action. Control is about making sure orders and work requirements are carried out by following management’s plans and directions. Leadership, on the other hand, is based on setting clear objectives, delegating authority, relinquishing control, and trusting staff. Leaders know when to exercise control and when to relinquish it.

Once leaders understand their own controlling natures, they can consciously choose when to exercise control and when to relinquish it. This in turn allows them to both appreciate their own influence and recognize their role in the interdependent system. This includes being consciously aware of the systemwide impact their control-based decisions and actions have.

Behaving in Less Controlling Ways

Great leaders toggle between control and relinquishing control. They strive to reconcile productivity and people and to maintain order in the midst of change and chaos. Ideally, leaders exert control over prices of products and services, sales forecasts, employee hiring and turnover, manufacturing quality, customer service, managing finances, and planning.