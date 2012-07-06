The Next Picture Show: Gathr, Like Kickstarter Plus Netflix For The Big Screen

Scott Glosserman is the founder of Gathr, a service that lets audiences all over the country bring films to their local theater that wouldn’t otherwise be shown there. Himself a filmmaker who had been frustrated with the distribution process for his own two films, Glosserman began to wonder why niche audiences around the country couldn’t have at least one-night theatrical runs of their own.

Gathr launched in March. Though not yet profitable, it has angel financing to help it through a period of proving the concept and demand. Gathr has steadily been expanding its catalogue of first-run features; today it announces the acquisition of two new films adapted from H.P. Lovecraft tales, The Call of Cthuluhu and The Whisperer in the Darkness.

FAST COMPANY: What is Gathr?

SCOTT GLOSSERMAN: Gathr is theatrical on-demand distribution. We’re trying to democratize theatrical distribution of films. The traditional distribution model doesn’t work for movies that appeal to limited audiences who nevertheless may be all over the country. It’s just not economically viable to book theaters all over the country for long engagements. But if we create a meritocracy for these films, and have audiences from around the country organize and aggregate themselves and create critical masses for screenings, we can essentially bring a movie anywhere in the country. It’s a Kickstarter-with-Netflix type of feel.

What’s a minyan for a Gathr film? How many people do you need for it to be economically viable?

Depends on the day–Friday will take more people than a Monday or Wednesday. But to boil it down, for a screen that seats 200 people, it generally takes 40-60 people to “tip” a screening. This wouldn’t have been possible before without the bottom coming out of the cost of delivery. An IMAX 70 mm print would run over $40,000 to create the print and ship it. That same movie can be transcoded to a hard drive and shipped to the same theater for a couple hundred bucks.