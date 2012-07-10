Rebranding Mexico, Beyond Beaches And Bullets

A quick thought experiment: first, think about vacationing in Mexico. If you’re like most people, what comes to mind is chilling on the beach. Now, think of the last article or TV news spot you saw on Mexico. Again, if you are typical, what may surface in your brain is a news item on the drug-related violence of the cartels.

This was the situation facing the Mexico Tourism Board and their lead communications agency, Ogilvy Public Relations, in 2010. Yet by addressing the elephant in the room they have worked to rebrand Mexico and challenge what consumers, travel partners and the press thought they knew about the country. As a result, 2011 saw significant improvement in Mexico’s brand metrics and, more importantly, record tourism.

The Challenges

The first obstacle to turning around Mexico’s brand relative to tourism was facing up to the problem caused by the negative publicity about drug violence. The old approach was to stay silent and hope the news stories would stop. However, as Ogilvy PR’s lead for the project, Jennifer Risi, stated, “Unless you are out there talking and putting those stories in context, you are losing the messaging battle.” For example, per Risi, prior to implementing the new strategy CNN had run more than fifty stories in a row focused on the drug issue.

While taking the issue head-on was a scary prospect for the Tourism Board, they stepped up to the plate. Gerardo Llanes, the CMO of the Tourism Board, agreed with the strategy, acknowledging that “being quiet was not working, especially for the tourism industry.” To overcome the negative image they would need to craft a message to the media and their travel partners to put the issue in context.

The other challenge was the limited view of what vacationing in Mexico meant to American consumers. The team wanted to move beyond the “fly and flop” on the beach view of Mexico as a tourist destination and communicate the many other things the country has to offer.