Great, You’re Inspired: Now Begin The Nitty-Gritty Of Idea Implementation

Many people confuse creativity with idea generation.

That is, they believe that all you need to be creative is to have a novel idea. True creativity brings novelty and usefulness together. A novel idea that has no value is a fad; it will have a very short shelf life. An idea that is original and useful is a true creative breakthrough.

In the idea generation stage we intentionally search for novel ideas; in the developing stage we transform these novel ideas into workable solutions. At this point in the process, you have an idea you think will lead toward a new, potentially innovative solution. Resist the impulse to believe the idea is perfect right out of the box. Sure, it’s shiny, new, and very appealing, but no idea is born perfect. It will need some reﬁnement in order for it to be successful. That’s what the developing stage is all about–tinkering, adjusting, polishing that novel solution into one that can be implemented successfully.

Have you ever moved too quickly from concept to implementation only to discover in the midst of execution that the idea had some shortcomings? You probably have heard the old saying, “The worst time to build an airplane is when you are ﬂying in it.” The time spent on critical thinking in the developing stage helps avoid future problems–such as crashing. The developing stage serves as a test run for the proposed solution. Ultimately you are saving time by ensuring your solution ﬁts your problem.

In all quality improvement processes there is a step dedicated to verifying whether or not the solution you came up with will actually work. It’s where you test the new approach and break it if possible. You test the idea, measure its effect, ﬁgure out how it might be improved. When you are developing a solution, you want to identify the errors, tinker with improvements, and test, test, test. You are working on improving what you are doing, methodically picking apart and reconstituting those ideas that you thought held the most promise. This is the time to create the best solution you possibly can.

To help strengthen your shiny new idea, consider these questions:

What are the strengths of this idea?

What advantages come along with this tentative solution?

If you implemented this solution, what good things might happen?

What spin-off ideas might result from implementing this idea?

What are the drawbacks or limitations of this idea?

What issues will limit the effectiveness of this solution?

Looking at the drawbacks and limitations, which ones present the biggest obstacles? How might you deal with these so that they won’t stand in the way of success? What might need to change in the idea so these drawbacks or limitations are addressed?

How to Move the Group Through This Stage