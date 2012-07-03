Chinese Chemical Manufacturer Sues Apple Over “Snow Leopard” Trademark

After fending off a trademark suit from Chinese company Proview over the name of the iPad (and parting with $60 million), Apple is being plied with yet another trademark suit over the Chinese translation of the name of its Snow Leopard OS, formally labelled OS X 10.6. MICgadget reports that a Shanghai court has accepted a claim from a chemicals manufacturer in China called Jiangsu Xuebao, whose name translates to “Snow Leopard,” and has scheduled a hearing for July 10.