Hire Smart: Dump The Resume Pile, Start Playing Games

Every talent-recruitment executive knows how hard it is to make a good new hire. But L’Oreal, the French cosmetics giant, is making hundreds of successful hires each year from a pool of thousands of highly qualified young prospects who connect with L’Oréal through business games.

Hiring at most corporations begins with a job posting. Each posting draws a seemingly infinite number of applicants responding through websites, social media, email, and (sometimes) even snail mail. To process the onslaught, technology is used to screen the sea of applicants.

But the typical Applicant Tracking System filters for keywords tied to relatively worthless data such as schools attended, previous work experience, and personal affiliations. Any manager who trains new hires will tell you that one’s alma mater and previous work references are poor predictors of job performance.

What qualities do you really want in your next new hire? How about smarts? Not just academic knowledge, but the ability to think, solve problems, and be creative. But how can a corporation wade through an endless stream of applicants to identify that kind of much more complex criteria?

L’Oréal does it by inviting the world’s most promising students to play games. For 20 years, L’Oréal has been using business games to identify potential employees, and many students hired through L’Oréal’s recruiting games have now risen to management level positions.

L’Oreal launched Brandstorm in 1993. In Brandstorm, international undergraduate marketing students are challenged to function as brand managers in reimagining one of the company’s well-known global brands. Last year, Brandstorm attracted more than 7,000 participants.