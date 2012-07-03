Facebook, GM Back In Talks About Ads

Days before Facebook’s IPO in May, GM said it would remove its ads from the social network with executives complaining that the placements were ineffective in driving sales. Recently, however, the two companies seem to be mending their relationship the Wall Street Journal reports. High ups at both companies are sitting down to hash things out. According to the Journal, Facebook execs have proposed giving GM better data on how ads are faring, and how they could translate into product purchases–a service Facebook is offering other companies that pay to post ads on the social network. GM has yet to officially return as a paid advertiser.