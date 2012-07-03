The True Costs Of Launching A Startup

Every day someone asks me how much it costs to build a mobile phone application, a website, or an e-commerce site. As a co-owner of Crowd Interactive, and the CEO of an online 360º performance review service called ClearGears, I’m acutely aware of the costs associated with building and running online businesses.

Here are a few guidelines to help get your head around your overhead:

Informational websites are cheap, often free: You’re in luck if your site is informative rather than interactive. You can build a WordPress site in a matter of hours if you’re not picky about design, and in weeks if you hire a designer. You probably do not need a web development company to build an informational site. You can probably hire one person to design and build your site.



Development is expensive: Mobile and web applications and stores are interactive and more expensive. Smart web development companies will bill for their services like a law firm–for time and materials. The more time it takes and the more people involved in building your system, the more it costs. Some companies will charge a fixed fee–and then they deliver late and lose money.

To build an online store or application from scratch expect a team of 4 developers to spend at least 6 months designing, implementing, testing and launching it. At $50 per person per hour, working full time each month, the monthly cost is $32,000 per month. In this case you would pay $196,000 over six months.

Development doesn’t end: Development costs don’t decrease after launching. They can actually increase. Consider Amazon.com, Zappos.com, or even Facebook. All of these companies spend millions each year on innovating and changing their site. Innovation aside, the changing nature of Internet–and how we access it–forces companies to constantly update their sites. As browsers and hardware change, your site must also change.

Business growth requires more development: When you first launch an online store the volume of sales might be low enough to handle sales with an email sent to one or two people. But once you start handling hundreds or thousands of orders and returns, you’ll need a custom solution.