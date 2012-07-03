How inome’s $100K Cash Prize Encourages Employees to Innovate Like Entrepreneurs

As founder and CEO of Intelius (and its parent company inome) Naveen Jain presides over a successful information commerce company with about $150 million in revenues. Over one million people land on its site to search through some 20 billion records daily. (You know it if you’ve ever tried a Google search on a person’s name and out pops a “Find People Named…” result.) Despite the comfy market position, Jain’s eager to keep iterating and improving technology in order to remain a leader.

From his seat on the X Prize Foundation’s board of directors, Jain saw that incentivized prizes have played a significant role in the annals of history (think the Longitude Act of 1714 and the Orteig Prize of 1919 for a nonstop flight between New York and Paris). He launched the inome iPrize Challenge last year to spur more breakthrough ideas.

“We know that innovation indeed drives growth,” Jain tells Fast Company. “If you look at successful technology companies over time, the common denominator between them all is they continually innovate.”

But unlike recent efforts at AT&T that bring new products to market through company seed money, Intelius employees with winning ideas pocket cash while the company develops the technology.

Jain says he knew the quality of the submissions would be “significant” so he wanted to make sure the cash prizes measured up. That’s how he came up with a total $100,000 jackpot which he divvies up like so: the first place winner receives $50,000, the second receives $20,000, the third place $10,000 and the remaining $20,000 is split equally among ten other prize recipients.

Jain’s not losing any sleep over parting with the stash. Indeed, he says Intelius has already realized a tenfold return on the $50,000 investment from last year’s grand prize winner. Dubbed rEngine, an idea submitted by Ji Kim, its real-time decision engine for detecting usage patterns is already running on www.ussearch.com to offer extra help with searches, via expert assistance or a direct call.