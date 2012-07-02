Emil Michael Joins Klout As New COO

Social ranker Klout has hired a new COO, tech startup consultant Emil Michael. According to his Klout profile, Michael is influential, appropriately enough, about entrepreneurship and business. That tally matches Michael’s LinkedIn profile, which reveals his past experience as a senior vice president at TellMe Networks, as special secretary to the Secretary of Defense, and most recently as a tech startup consultant for companies like Codecademy, GroupMe and Flipboard.
