Love Is Covering A Shift For A Hungover Buddy: The BetterShift Pivot

All you need is love? Bah, the Beatles were full of it. You need to monetize that love. Jokes about prostitution aside, that’s the lesson serial entrepreneur Chris Lyman learned the hard way.

With SendLove, Lyman, a whirling dervish with a punky haircut, wanted to change the world, to allow readers to rate public figures while his business provided the scoring. At first, it seemed to work, as the site attracted 2 million visits a month and was being used by 500 publishers.