Samsung’s Galaxy S III Rigged With Health App

Samsung’s home-grown health app for the Galaxy S III is now live, joining the multitudes of wellness apps built for the iOS and Android app-space. According to the press release that Engadget snagged, the S Health app reads data from select (third party) blood glucose and blood pressure measuring devices and can be set to chart your stats over a period of time. The app leaves space for users to manually enter in details like daily diet, or exercise records. Crucially, the app is also rigged to easily share one’s healthy-wealthy accomplishments on a social network of choice.