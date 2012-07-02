Dr. Dre’s Beats Electronics Finally Snaps Up MOG

Via USA Today: Beats Electronics–the company that churns out the ubiquitous Beats By Dr. Dre headphones–just bought music subscription service MOG for an undisclosed price. (The rumor mill hinted at a possible acquisition back in March.) It’s a big move for MOG, who has been trying to keep up with subscription-service favorite Spotify. Specifically, MOG has focused on hardware partnerships–with TV manufacturers like LG and Samsung and automakers like BMW and Ford. And Beats has forged its own big-name hardware partnerships, with HP and Chrysler, to extend the Beats audio experience to preconfigured laptops and cars. So although the acquisition isn’t totally new territory for MOG (Beats’ majority owner is hardware giant HTC), the marriage of Beats’ top-notch audio hardware and MOG’s software is certainly MOG’s highest-profile move to date, which could give it the user boost it needs to remain a competitive player in the subscription music business.