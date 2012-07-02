MasterCard And Deutsche Telekom Unite For NFC In Europe

MasterCard and Deutsche Telekom just announced a partnership to bring SIM-based NFC services to Europe. Poland and Germany will be the first ports of call, with Poland getting a full-scale rollout of tag-based payments in parallel with a slower trial-based run in Germany. A mobile wallet service will follow in 2013. This means that Europe, ever ahead of the U.S. on mobile payment tech, will get yet another mobile payments service–Visa has confirmed the launch of its V.me system set to debut in Spain and France in August this year, and Orange announced a nation-wide rollout of NFC-enabled SIM for all new subscribers in home country France.