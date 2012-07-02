ICANN’T: Trio Of Google’s Top-Level Domain Requests May Be Out Of Reach

In mid-June, Internet authority ICANN released a list of the web domain suffixes that companies across the globe had applied to own. Google was among the several companies that put in requests for vanity domain names, registering 101 of the 1,930 applications, each costing $185,000. But three of Google’s requests may be rejected outright, The Register reasons, because of stipulations in the ICANN handbook that Google appears to have overlooked. The ICANN handbook puts certain domain names out of reach–among them are three-letter codes per the ISO 3166. It appears Google has applied for three of those: .and, .are, and .est, which are codes for Andorra, the UAE, and Estonia respectively.