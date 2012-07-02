Sony Buys Cloud Game Builder Gaikai For $380 Million

Sony has bought Gaikai, a company that specializes in cloud-based games, for $380 million. Using Gaikai’s technology, Sony plans to extend its existing PlayStation services into the cloud to enable streaming games. Gaikai was started in 2008. Following a record loss-making year, Sony is in the process of consolidating its diverse product line under its “One Sony” strategy and according to CEO Kazuo Hirai, gaming is one of its key focusses.