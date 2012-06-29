Twitter Gets Stricter, Parts Ways With LinkedIn

As of today, you will no longer be able to sync your tweets to your LinkedIn profile. In a blog post , LinkedIn explained that it will turn off its tweet stream, which has been available for the past two-and-a-half years, as a result of “Twitter’s evolving platform efforts.”

This type of move is not unprecedented–Twitter turned off real-time Google updates a year ago, and rolled out its own URL shortener to the dismay of third-party developers–the question is to what extent this is a harbinger of things to come. The LinkedIn announcement arrived just minutes after a Twitter blog post written by group product manager Michael Sippey. In it, he said that stricter API guidelines are coming over the next few weeks to ensure a better Twitter experience through “a consistent set of products and tools,” provided by Twitter. It appears that Twitter is once again maneuvering more people to its own website and applications, instead of simply being a ubiquitous presence within other properties where it is unable to derive any advertising revenue.

