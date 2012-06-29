Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

This week we give you a peek into some of the top creative minds from the Master Class series, John Cleese, and many others. We also have some riveting tech stories examining Google Glass, the new Tesla S super hybrid, and rumors about the upcoming iPhone release.
1. School’s In For The Summer: Catch Up On Co.Create’s Master Classes
Co.Create
In case you missed the Master Class series, find out how leading creatives do what they do best.
10 Of The Year’s Most Amazing Science Photos
Co.Design
Check out the year’s most astounding scientific photography.
The 3 LinkedIn Etiquette Rules You Should Never Break
Fast Company
Read on to make sure that you don’t lose your job for misbehaving on social media.
4 Lessons In Creativity From John Cleese
Co.Create
Get creative with John Cleese.
Test Drive: What Life Looks Like Through Google Glass
Fast Company
Kevin Purdy gets a hands-on look at Google Glass.
Apple Rumor Patrol: The Next iPhone Is Nearly Here–Will It Be NFC-Ready?
Fast Company
Kit Eaton serves up the latest update rumors on the new iPhone.
“We Need A Fundamentally Different Way To Create A Brand”: An Agency CEO Sums Up The State Of Advertising
Co.Create
Andrew Keller’s (CEO of CP+B) thoughts on the state of advertising and crafting brands for the current era.
Great Brands Are About Fusing Product And Service. How Do You Do It?
Co.Design
Reuben Steiger outlines 5 ways to make a more complete user experience.
9. Trulia’s New Maps Show Your Commute Time From Your New House
Co.Design
Trulia’s new maps will let you see a heat map of traffic and congestion, which could really help your commute home.
Inside The Tesla Model S
Co.Exist
Ariel Schwartz takes you on a test drive with the hottest hybrid around, the Tesla Model S.
Catch up on other stories and never miss a beat by signing up for Fast Company daily and weekly
newsletters.
Read more selections from our Weekly 10 series.