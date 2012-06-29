advertisement
Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

Catch up on the stories people were clicking, reading, sharing, tweeting, Facebooking, pinning, and more–from the Fast Company network.

By Dan Asadorian3 minute Read

This week we give you a peek into some of the top creative minds from the Master Class series, John Cleese, and many others. We also have some riveting tech stories examining Google Glass, the new Tesla S super hybrid, and rumors about the upcoming iPhone release.

Master Class Image

1. School’s In For The Summer: Catch Up On Co.Create’s Master Classes

Co.Create

In case you missed the Master Class series, find out how leading creatives do what they do best.

Science Photo

2.

10 Of The Year’s Most Amazing Science Photos

Co.Design

Check out the year’s most astounding scientific photography.

Biking Countryside

3.

The 3 LinkedIn Etiquette Rules You Should Never Break

Fast Company

Read on to make sure that you don’t lose your job for misbehaving on social media.

John Cleese

4.

4 Lessons In Creativity From John Cleese

Co.Create

Get creative with John Cleese.

Google Glass

5.

Test Drive: What Life Looks Like Through Google Glass

Fast Company

Kevin Purdy gets a hands-on look at Google Glass.

iPhone Shot

6.

Apple Rumor Patrol: The Next iPhone Is Nearly Here–Will It Be NFC-Ready?

Fast Company

Kit Eaton serves up the latest update rumors on the new iPhone.

Colonial War

7.

“We Need A Fundamentally Different Way To Create A Brand”: An Agency CEO Sums Up The State Of Advertising

Co.Create

Andrew Keller’s (CEO of CP+B) thoughts on the state of advertising and crafting brands for the current era.

Moustache Glasses

8.

Great Brands Are About Fusing Product And Service. How Do You Do It?

Co.Design

Reuben Steiger outlines 5 ways to make a more complete user experience.

Trulia Heat Map

9. Trulia’s New Maps Show Your Commute Time From Your New House

Co.Design

Trulia’s new maps will let you see a heat map of traffic and congestion, which could really help your commute home.

10.

Inside The Tesla Model S

Co.Exist

Ariel Schwartz takes you on a test drive with the hottest hybrid around, the Tesla Model S.

