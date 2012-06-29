A Facebook “Want” Button Could Be On The Way

Via Inside Facebook: Facebook is reportedly experimenting with a new “Want” button that would act similarly to its popular “Like” feature. Third-party Open Graph developers have already created similar features, but a native button means Facebook users wouldn’t have to authorize a third-party app to click away at products they desire. If implemented, the addition of a “Want” button could provide a powerful distinction between people who “Like” a product–a vague action that doesn’t necessarily indicate a desire to purchase–and people who are actually likely to make purchases. The massive trove of resulting data could prove very valuable to advertisers and e-commerce businesses looking to better target consumers. (We’ve asked Facebook for confirmation and more information and will report if we hear back.)

Update: A Facebook spokesperson would only confirm they’re testing new Platform features and have nothing to announce at this time.

