advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Facebook “Want” Button Could Be On The Way

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

Via Inside Facebook: Facebook is reportedly experimenting with a new “Want” button that would act similarly to its popular “Like” feature. Third-party Open Graph developers have already created similar features, but a native button means Facebook users wouldn’t have to authorize a third-party app to click away at products they desire. If implemented, the addition of a “Want” button could provide a powerful distinction between people who “Like” a product–a vague action that doesn’t necessarily indicate a desire to purchase–and people who are actually likely to make purchases. The massive trove of resulting data could prove very valuable to advertisers and e-commerce businesses looking to better target consumers. (We’ve asked Facebook for confirmation and more information and will report if we hear back.)

Update: A Facebook spokesperson would only confirm they’re testing new Platform features and have nothing to announce at this time.

For more news like this, visit our main Fast Feed page regularly.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life