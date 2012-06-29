Two New Training Programs For Google Developers

Google, in the thick of its I/O developer conference, has brought out two new programs to orient newbie app builders within its famously open platform community. Adding to the face-time that developers get with Google engineers as I/O attendees, Google launched Google Developers Academy, featuring courses and training modules where aspiring app builders can learn to build an app for Google Drive or build chapter markers into YouTube videos. Google’s second program, Google Developers University Consortium, is built to connect Google users who use the platforms for education or research.