Foursquare Opens Up With Connected Apps Platform

Foursquare is expanding its app ecosystem. Under the new “Connected Apps” program, third-party partner apps will be better integrated into the Foursquare universe. What does this mean? When you check in for the first time on a day, the Weather Channel app will give you the forecast for the day on Foursquare. If you check-in with a partner app like Foodspotting, Foursquare will post that check in with a link back to Foodspotting, and draw in recommendations from Foodspotting into Foursquare. The changes will also allow developers at third party app partners to engage more directly with users who use their services to check in. In other words, it allows Foursquare to inject its location-based DNA into other web services–with limitless possibilities.