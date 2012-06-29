How Tracking Energy Usage (And Competing Against Neighbors) Can Save Texans Money

All around the country, Americans are dreaming big. Their boldest ideas are changing their communities–and having a ripple effect throughout the world.

What do you get when you mix record-breaking heat, the country’s largest energy consumer and competing electric companies? (Hint: It’s not Texas toast.) It is a recipe for innovation at electric company TXU Energy.

With temperatures hovering in and around triple digits most of the summer in many of its cities, it’s no wonder the Lone Star State’s 25 million residents continue to run their air conditioners full throttle–despite warnings of rolling blackouts. Still, nearly two-thirds of people look to the energy industry for help with conservation according to the poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Armed with that knowledge as well as an eye on the state’s more than 70-plus other energy providers, Jennifer Pulliam, TXU’s director of innovation took a $100 million budget and started working on ways to reduce consumption and costs. “I think of it as seed capital,” she tells Fast Company, “We were like a scrappy startup with no infrastructure in a competitive market. So we started dabbling in what would become a differentiating [set of services].”

The resulting technology gives customers a range of ways to control, track and adjust their electric consumption, including the state’s first Web-enabled thermostat and an iPhone app.

Pulliam explains that touch points at home, online and on mobile devices all feed into a free dashboard that gives customers immediate access to their electricity usage and bill estimates. Want to know how much electricity you’ve chewed up in the middle of the billing cycle? Check in via your computer or phone and get the scoop. Data is captured every 15 minutes and available to the 1.2 million customers with smart meters.

At the risk of sounding geeky, Pulliam says the mobile app (which has been downloaded more than 50,000 times) is “so friggin’ cool because our customers are able to get so much more insight relative to what they get from other providers.”